Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in hospital with infection, Supreme Court says

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, the Supreme Court said.The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.She expects to be in the hospital for a day or two, the court said.Ginsburg is expected to still participate in the telephonic oral arguments Wednesday in a case involving the Affordable Care Act's contraceptive mandate.ABC News has confirmed that Ginsburg had been continuing her famous workouts during the pandemic at a special fitness space set aside for her inside the courthouse. In January, she declared that she is "cancer free."She was most recently hospitalized in November 2019 when she was treated for a possible infection.----------