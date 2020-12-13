coronavirus new york city

Legendary Midtown restaurant closing due to the pandemic

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The legendary Midtown restaurant '21 Club' says it is closing indefinitely due to the pandemic.

However, owners say they are exploring options that would allow it to reopen at some point.

The spot never resumed operations after closing last March when the pandemic first hit. All 148 employees will be terminated.

ALSO READ | Indoor dining to shut down again in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that indoor dining would be shut down in New York City starting on Monday.



The 21 Club was a favorite dining place of presidents since FDR.

Ernest Hemingway and Frank Sinatra had favorite tables there, and the restaurant appeared in classic films such as 'All About Eve.'

ALSO READ | Meatpackers struggle as restaurants face uncertain future
EMBED More News Videos

The meatpacking industry is a part of the city's food chain that's on the verge of collapse, especially as rising COVID-19 cases threaten to further restrict how restaurants can serve their customers.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymidtownmanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalrestaurantnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: US orders 100 million doses of Moderna vaccine
CityMD locations closing early Saturday due to staff appreciation day
Indoor dining to shut down again in NYC
COVID Live Updates: CDC expects high death toll for next 2 to 3 months
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 4 people injured in Brooklyn shooting
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
Snow could be headed our way, here's what you need to know
Trump loses Wisconsin case while arguing another one
EMS unit robbed in NYC for 2nd time in a week
Woman shot after spurning gunman's advances, may be paralyzed
What we know about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Woman charged after crashing into pedestrians during Manhattan protest
Country music legend Charley Pride dies from complications from COVID
Krispy Kreme's 'Day of the Dozens' is this weekend
Dolly Parton saves 9-year-old co-star from oncoming car
CityMD locations closing early Saturday due to staff appreciation day
More TOP STORIES News