Legendary Midtown restaurant closing due to the pandemic

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The legendary Midtown restaurant '21 Club' says it is closing indefinitely due to the pandemic.However, owners say they are exploring options that would allow it to reopen at some point.The spot never resumed operations after closing last March when the pandemic first hit. All 148 employees will be terminated.The 21 Club was a favorite dining place of presidents since FDR.Ernest Hemingway and Frank Sinatra had favorite tables there, and the restaurant appeared in classic films such as 'All About Eve.'