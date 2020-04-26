coronavirus long island

Long Island hospital workers receive lunch from 9/11 law firm

By Eyewitness News
GLEN COVE, Long Island (WABC) -- Workers at a hospital in Nassau County got a big thank you from a law firm that represents much of the 9/11 community.

Staff from Barasch and McGarry delivered meals to Glen Cove Hospital.

The firm has recovered more money from the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund for its clients than any other law firm in the country.

