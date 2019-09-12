Long Island man who nearly died after vaping warns of dangers

MANHASSET, Long Island (WABC) -- A man from Long Island who almost died after vaping for only five months is sharing his experience in hopes of saving more lives.Jonathan Doneson weighed 248 pounds in 2017 with high cholesterol and decided to change his lifestyle.He began working out and watching his diet, and he managed to lose 50 pounds. But his health quickly deteriorated after he picked up the new habit.He noticed that he wasn't feeling well and was weak, in pain, and perspiring profusely. By August, his doctor told him it was time to go to the emergency room.The 52-year-old from Roselyn Heights was admitted to North Shore University Hospital with pneumonia, but his doctors found he was not responding to the normal course of antibiotics.His temperature at one point was over 103 degrees, and his wife was told that he might not survive.At this point, pulmonologist Dr. Mina Makaryus discovered that Doneson had been a heavy user of vaping pens that contain THC.He then designed a cocktail of antibiotics and steroids that put Doneson on the road to recovery.Doneson returned to North Shore Thursday to thank Dr. Makaryus and to urge the public to heed recent warnings about the dangers of THC vaping.To date, the Centers for Disease Control is probing 450 cases across 33 states that experts believe are related to vaping. So far, at least five people have died.----------