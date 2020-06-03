Coronavirus News: Long Island small business thriving, hiring and giving back during pandemic

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

GLEN COVE, Long Island (WABC) -- Bucking the trend during the coronavirus pandemic, a small business on Long Island is thriving and looking to hire more workers.Sign Gypsies Long Island creates custom yard greetings.When people see the custom yard greetings created by Sign Gypsies Long Island, it feels like Christmas morning.It's like a surprise party rolled right onto their front lawns."We're still hiring, we're looking for people to help out. So, it's been amazing," Sign Gypsies Long Island's Theresa Re said.Two moms started the Long Island franchise four years ago in their homes.All of the drive-by parades and other ways families are looking to celebrate special occasions during the pandemic have translated into big business.They've seen their business triple, they're installing more than 500 signs per month, they've hired 16 new people so far and just opened a warehouse in Nassau County.And they've been using their success to give back.They have donated signs to hospitals and families of first responders -- for free."The owner was like, 'you know what, it's on me, I'm gonna do it for her.' My mom didn't expect that at all," nurse Jackie Laude said.The Sign Gypsies travel to do massive installations quietly, in the dark of night."The dogs never bark, I don't know how we do it," Sign Gypsies Long Island's Nicole Dipaola said."Yeah, they call us sign ninjas," Re said. "It's a little bit of happiness in a world of despair. Right now, it's just a little bit of joy that we bring to everybody."