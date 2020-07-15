reopen nyc

Reopen News: Liberty Island to only partially reopen Monday, Ellis Islands will remain closed

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In response to the modifications made to Phase Four of New York City's reopening, the National Park Service announced that Liberty Island will partially reopen Monday. Ellis Island will remain closed as will the museums on both islands.

"When we were notified that museums were excluded from Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan we quickly moved to adjust our reopening plan to delay the reopening of the Statue of Liberty Museum and the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration," said John Piltzecker, Superintendent, Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island. "We will now open access to the grounds of Liberty Island only where outdoor dining and restrooms will be available. Ellis Island, the interior of the Statue of Liberty, and both our museums will remain closed."

Partial reopening, or Phase I, of Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island, will include access to:

The grounds of Liberty Island (Statue of Liberty Museum and Liberty Information Center closed)
Limited food and gift shop services on Liberty Island

The Statue of Liberty Museum and the interior of the Statue of Liberty, including the pedestal and crown, remain closed and will be included as part of a later reopening phase.

Outdoor spaces on Liberty Island will be accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state and local public health guidance.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to make advanced ticketing reservations to avoid ticketing queues in Battery Park, New York or Liberty State Park, New Jersey.

The daily hours of operations are 8:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

The following public health measures have been incorporated into daily operations, according to the NPS:

- Reduced visitor capacity on ferries to the islands.
- Social distancing floor markers and signs posted.
- Rigorous and frequent disinfecting and sanitizing of public spaces and surfaces.
- Hand sanitizing stations located in food service and visitor information areas.
- Controlled, one-directional access and queuing lines for security screening, ferry, and museums
- Signage directing visitor flow through the museums on Liberty and Ellis Islands.
- Visitor experience staff members wearing face coverings.

Visitors are asked to recreate responsibly by following guidance from the CDC and state and local authorities to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

For more information about the park's phased approach to reopening, visit nps.gov/stli or check the park's Facebook @StatueLibrtyNPS, Twitter and Instagram feeds @StatueEllisNPS. Updates about NPS operations are shared at nps.gov/coronavirus.

