COVID-19 vaccine

A Shot of Hope: Life with the Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Jen Ashton

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced that every adult will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19.

So far, more than one-third of the U.S. population has received at least one dose.

As more of the population is inoculated, the road ahead is still long and complicated, and the questions are many, including what life will look like after the vast majority of the population is fully vaccinated. WABC will address these questions during a special digital Town Hall, "A Shot of Hope: Life with the Vaccine," hosted by Dr. Jen Ashton, ABC's chief medical correspondent.

Dr. Jen will be joined by a team of experts on Thursday, April 15 at 1 p.m. to discuss what life with the COVID-19 vaccines will be like. The Town Hall will be streamed live on this page and on your TV through our connected TV apps.

Here's how you can stream this town hall plus all that ABC7 and ABC News have to offer, right on your TV:
EMBED More News Videos

Get Channel 7 via your streaming device and enjoy a new world of content from abc7NY and ABC News.



Meet the panelists who will join Dr. Jen:

Kellie Bryant

Executive Director of the Helene Fuld Health Trust Simulation Center and Assistant Professor of Nursing at Columbia University Medical Center

Kellie is a long time nurse practitioner and educator. Currently, she oversees the day to day operations of Columbia University's state of the art Helene Fuld Health Trust Simulation Center. Responsibilities include integration of simulation activities into the curriculum, scenario development, evaluation of simulation activities, managing simulation staff and the center's budget.

Dr. Darien Sutton

ABC News Medical Contributor

Darien is an emergency medicine physician. He was one of the only Black physicians in the entire emergency department at NYU Langone Health/Bellevue Emergency Medicine. He spent months fighting the coronavirus on the frontline.

Rachel Busman

Senior Director, Anxiety Disorders Center; Director, Selective Mutism Service

Rachel is a clinical psychologist and the senior director of the Anxiety Disorders Center and director of the Selective Mutism Service at the Child Mind Institute. She leads a team of clinicians providing evaluation and innovative treatment to children with selective mutism.

Isabel Ching

Executive Director at Hamilton Madison House

Isabel is the Executive Director at Hamilton Madison House, a non-profit settlement house established in 1898 to provide a safe home for New Yorkers citywide to thrive, with main program sites located in Manhattan's Chinatown/Lower East Side and Two Bridges neighborhoods. Isabel has been with HMH for 20 years, providing both direct services and executive level leadership in line with the past and evolving mission to welcome to our home to New York's most vulnerable populations including elderly, children, new immigrants, refugees, and the underemployed.

Submit Your Life with the COVID-19 Vaccine Questions HERE!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirus helpcoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus tipscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19coronavirus deaths
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID Updates: Connecticut veterans can be vaccinated without appointment
How to speak to someone who's hesitant to get vaccinated
Masks could prevent up to 14,000 COVID deaths by August, model predicts
Official: Chinese vaccines' effectiveness low
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritans stop man from pushing woman onto subway tracks twice
Federal judge from New York killed in hit-and-run in Florida
Search for missing college freshman intensifies
Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
Masks could prevent up to 14,000 COVID deaths by August, model predicts
Sanitation worker killed by hit-and-run driver in NYC
Man arrested for stabbing officer after vehicle crash: Police
Show More
New K-9 officer helps pay tribute to 3 fallen cops
3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Connecticut
More volcanic eruptions on Caribbean island of St. Vincent
Woman found dead after house fire on Long Island
Official: Chinese vaccines' effectiveness low
More TOP STORIES News