Coronavirus News: Man arrested in Brooklyn for allegedly stealing stimulus checks from the mail

The US Postal Inspection Service arrested 31-year-old Feng Chen on Tuesday.
Chen was seen rummaging through mail at four different buildings in Sunset Park on Friday, April 24, according to federal prosecutors.
At the time of his arrest authorities said Feng had multiple credit cards, mail and checks bearing different names.
He was charged with possession of stolen property and criminal trespass.
In a bulletin obtained by ABC News, the Postal Inspection Service warned about the potential theft of stimulus checks and asked law enforcement services to "exercise increased vigilance."
