The Health Department has set a community meeting as they investigate a second cluster of Legionnaires' disease in Washington Heights.Eight people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' within five days.All eight people, ranging in age from under 40 to over 80 were hospitalized. One person has been discharged.There have been no deaths associated with this cluster.Health officials say legionella bacteria was found in a cooling tower connected to commercial AC units.Officials say the bacteria was NOT found in the water supply, and that water is safe to drink.The Health Department will be holding a community meeting on Monday, October 8th at the Jackie Robinson Recreation Center at 85 Bradhurst Ave at 6 p.m.