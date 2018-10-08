HEALTH & FITNESS

Meeting set after 8 sickened in 2nd cluster of Legionnaires' in Manhattan

The meeting is being held in response to 8 people being diagnosed.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
The Health Department has set a community meeting as they investigate a second cluster of Legionnaires' disease in Washington Heights.

Eight people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' within five days.

All eight people, ranging in age from under 40 to over 80 were hospitalized. One person has been discharged.

RELATED: FACTS: What is Legionnaires' disease?

There have been no deaths associated with this cluster.

Health officials say legionella bacteria was found in a cooling tower connected to commercial AC units.

Officials say the bacteria was NOT found in the water supply, and that water is safe to drink.

The Health Department will be holding a community meeting on Monday, October 8th at the Jackie Robinson Recreation Center at 85 Bradhurst Ave at 6 p.m.

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia that is caused by the bacteria Legionella, which grows in warm water. Symptoms resemble other types of pneumonia and can include fever, chills, muscle aches, and cough. Most cases of Legionnaires' disease can be traced to plumbing systems where conditions are favorable for Legionella growth, such as cooling towers, whirlpool spas, hot tubs, humidifiers, hot water tanks, and evaporative condensers of large air-conditioning systems.
