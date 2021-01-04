Coronavirus NY:More groups of health care workers now eligible for COVID vaccine

Northwell Health, which operates North Shore Long Island Jewish Medical, is among the health systems bringing the vaccine to those workers.
This comes as it becomes clear the vaccine rollout is not going fast enough.
So far only about 203,000 New Yorkers statewide have gotten their shots.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that testing site workers, contact tracers, outpatients and ambulatory care providers, dentists, physical therapists, workers at specialized clinics, and NYPD medical staff are also all now eligible for the vaccine.
Starting January 11, home care workers, hospice workers, and more nursing home staff will be eligible for the COVID vaccine.
Mayor de Blasio said that the city is ramping up its efforts by opening three vaccination centers for health care workers.
"This is the shape of things to come, you're going to see a lot more like this, using public school buildings as hubs for a larger community so in Brooklyn at the Bushwick educational campus, Queens at Hillcrest High School, the Bronx and South Bronx educational campus. This starts Sunday. This is a model to start getting us to the grassroots we can make so much impact," de Blasio said.
"But as the mayor said we must do more together. Overall, our plan is to double the current capacity of about 125 sites where New Yorkers are being vaccinated today to at least 250 sites, by the end of the month," NYC Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi said.
For information on how to get vaccinated in NYC, Dr. Chokshi said to visit nyc.gov/covidvaccine.
New York State over the weekend reached 1,000,000 COVID cases since the pandemic began, and the state's 7-day average test positivity rate is at 7.98%.
The city's 7-day average test positivity rate is even higher, at 9.08%.
Governor Cuomo said Sunday he is not pleased with the rate of the vaccine rollout.
He wants to make sure the distribution is fair and equitable, and that's why he's holding off getting his shot.
"We should be concerned about fair distribution," Cuomo said. "You know the COVID virus ravaged us, but the COVID virus also showed us the underlying in justices that we have in society, the social racial economic injustices."
"I'm not going to take the vaccine until the same people are eligible, and it is available in the black and Hispanic in poor communities in this state," he continued.
On Monday Northwell will also be announcing a vaccine distribution center in Nassau County, located right over the county line from its facility in Queens.
