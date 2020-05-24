coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: More Hoboken streets open to pedestrians

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- City leaders in Hoboken are expanding the Open Streets program citing positive feedback from people.

Starting Sunday, the city will close parts of Park Avenue and 10th Street to cars.

The purpose is to link local parks for pedestrians and cyclists.

Hoboken started to experiment with Open Streets two weeks ago when it closed Jefferson and Adams Streets.

The mayor says 74-percent of people surveyed like the program.

