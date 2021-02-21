Coronavirus Update New York City: MTA increasing overnight subway service starting Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10355375" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Heide Hatry is the German American artist who created polar bear displays inside Central Park.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is increasing overnight subway service starting Monday and decreasing the amount of time the system is shut down for cleaning.Since May 6, the subway has been closed from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. to allow for enhanced cleaning, but the nightly closure will be shortened to 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. meaning stations will be open two additional hours every day."The continued partial suspension will allow for the most aggressive disinfection regimen in MTA history, as recommended by federal and international public health authorities such as the Centers for Disease Control, Environmental Protection Agency and World Health Organization," MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye said in a statement.The MTA said crews will continue to work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week cleaning all 472 stations and thousands of train cars.Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the change last Monday."The COVID numbers are down, so we adjust, we adjusted indoor dining, the curfew, today we are going to discuss the MTA and increasing the capacity," Cuomo said.