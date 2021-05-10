coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Nassau County, South Asian-American community sending aid to India

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Nassau County officials joined together with the South Asian-American community, civic, and religious leaders to announce a major aid campaign to help India in this third wave of the pandemic.

The country hit an all-time high of 4,000 deaths per day, devastating their hospital system. As of Friday, there were more than 21.4 million active cases of COVID-19 in India.

Friends for Good Health International and Merchant Industry of India announced the aid campaign will send funding for ventilators, personal protective equipment, medical supplies, and vaccinations.

Local businesses are having difficulty getting in touch with family members and employees due to shutdowns in India.

At least two local people on Long Island are chartering flights to bring these supplies to India this weekend.

"India is facing an existential crisis," said Dr. Raj Bhayani, AAPI. "Yesterday was Mother's Day. It is the duty of every son and daughter of India and every American daughter and son, let us help mother India."

Hicksville is home to the fastest-growing Indian-American and South Asian community in the State of New York.

If you'd like to make a monetary donation, the best way is through the United Way India. If you'd like to donate any PPE, medical supplies, clothing, or food, you are asked to go to any local Indian temple, prayer center, or community center.

