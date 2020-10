Nearly quarter of NYC Transit workers report having COVID: Study

EMBED >More News Videos CeFaan Kim reports man people could be seen entering and leaving a building Monday night after state officials ordered a halt to a planned 10,000 person wedding in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A new study has found that nearly a quarter of New York City Transit workers who were surveyed reported having COVID-19.The pilot study was conducted by researchers at NYU School of Global Public Health and the results were released Tuesday.A survey of NYC bus and subway workers found that 24% said they contracted COVID-19 and 90% said they fear getting sick at work.The surveys were sent to a sample of transit workers, and they received 645 responses back.When the coronavirus pandemic first hit New York City, shuttering businesses and putting a pause on normal daily life for many, the MTA continued service to make sure health care workers, grocery and delivery workers and other essential employees could get to and from work.It was reported that thousands of transit workers were infected with the virus and more than 90 TWU Local 100 members died, and in total, more than 130 MTA workers lost their lives due to COVID-19."Through gaining a deeper understanding of how COVID-19 has impacted transit workers' health and quality of life, we can determine how to best support them and protect them moving forward," said Robyn Gershon, clinical professor of epidemiology at NYU School of Global Public Health. "Our findings on workers' anxiety are concerning, given that we conducted the survey in August, months after the peak of the pandemic in New York City."TWU Local 100 Union asked NYU to study COVID-19 and the transit workforce to better understand how it spread, what the impacts were and to guide recommendations on additional safety measures.The union wants systemic screening of workers like they have at military academies and similar to what nursing home workers get.TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano released the following statement:to read more on the study.