Coronavirus News: New COVID cases in NY top 900 for first time in 3 weeks

The 918 figure recorded Thursday represents the first time more than 900 new infections have been reported since June 12, when 916 people tested positive for the virus statewide.
Today's update on the numbers:— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 3, 2020
66,392 tests were performed yesterday. 918 tests came back positive (1.38% of total).
Total hospitalizations fell to 857.
Sadly, there were 9 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/JuLH9YB1EU
"The more than 900 new cases in New York yesterday, while representing just 1.38% of tests, is a reminder that the virus is still here," the Democratic governor said in a news release.
He added, "I cannot repeat enough that our actions today -those of individuals being smart and following all precautions, and local governments enforcing the state's guidelines - will determine which direction these numbers go."
The percentage of New York state residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 each day has hovered around 1% to 2% over the past week, despite concerns that protests last month over the death of George Floyd might have fueled a new surge.
More than 24,800 people with COVID-19 have died in New York hospitals and nursing homes since the first deaths were reported in March.
