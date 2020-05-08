coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: New entry rules possible for some NYC parks

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio may unveil new entry rules Friday to cut down on crowds at some New York City parks.

The new guidelines are expected to target places like Domino Park in Williamsburg, where there has been overcrowding on warm days.

The discussion comes as protests have emerged over police enforcement of social distancing.

The NYPD has released statistics showing 68 percent of arrests and summonses for social distancing have involved blacks, while 24 percent have involved Hispanics and 7 percent whites.

Mayor de Blasio responded to those numbers, saying "We have to do better and we will."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC to expand antibody testing, 2 of 3 indicators fall
Congregations mourn more than 20 clergy lost to COVID-19
Nurse accused of stealing credit card from patient dying of COVID-19
Some NYC small businesses take first steps to reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Parks set to reopen in Hoboken along with some NJ beaches
AccuWeather Alert: Rain ushers in weekend chill
Some NYC small businesses take first steps to reopen
'Caravan for Justice' protests violent social distancing arrests
Homeless flock from subway to buses meant for essential workers
Congregations mourn more than 20 clergy lost to COVID-19
Show More
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
Nurse accused of stealing credit card from patient dying of COVID-19
Connecticut shows signs of meeting May 20 reopening criteria
JetBlue salutes health care workers with NYC flyover
Giants, Jets release 2020 season schedules
More TOP STORIES News