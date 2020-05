Coronavirus News: New entry rules possible for some NYC parks

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio may unveil new entry rules Friday to cut down on crowds at some New York City parks.The new guidelines are expected to target places like Domino Park in Williamsburg, where there has been overcrowding on warm days.The discussion comes as protests have emerged over police enforcement of social distancing The NYPD has released statistics showing 68 percent of arrests and summonses for social distancing have involved blacks, while 24 percent have involved Hispanics and 7 percent whites.Mayor de Blasio responded to those numbers, saying "We have to do better and we will."