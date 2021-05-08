coronavirus new york city

New moms reunite with NYC hospital staff, share pregnancy experience during pandemic

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

New moms share pregnancy experience during COVID pandemic

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Sunday will be the first Mother's Day for new moms who experienced pregnancy and birth during an unprecedented time.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center delivered more than 7,000 babies since the shutdown in March 2020.

Some women who gave birth during the pandemic returned to the hospital with their newborns to reunite with staff and talk about their experiences.

TRENDING | 4-year-old NYC boy secretly buys $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles on Amazon
EMBED More News Videos

A 4-year-old boy from Brooklyn purchased more than $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon without his mother's knowledge.



Samantha Natoo tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020 and delivered her son Jaden one month later.

"When I was here to give birth to my baby, I was still positive, but with the help of the nurse and the doctor here -- I'm very grateful for them that everything was okay with us and my baby and we were safe," Natoo said.


The five moms are all thankful to have healthy babies, but some of them also opened up about feelings of isolation that came after giving birth and being unable to see family and friends because of the pandemic.

ALSO READ | 'He was so lucky': 3-year-old boy survives 5-story fall out NYC apartment window
EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on the toddler's fall from an apartment window in the Bronx.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityqueenscoronavirus new york citybaby deliverymedicalbabiescoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19healthmotherhoodbabyhospitalmother's daynyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC indoor dining capacity up, COVID positivity rate down
COVID Updates: When Moderna thinks you may need a booster
LIST: 6 Broadway shows announce when they will return
NYC kicks off Safe Summer program with anti-gun violence fair
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old dies in NY crash; Teen driver allegedly drunk
15-year-old dies of COVID-19 just 2 days after diagnosis
Man fraudulently obtained $5M in PPP loans, officials allege
4-year-old boy secretly buys $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles
Long Island restaurant owners struggle to find workers
Street vendors rally, claim they are being harassed by NYPD
Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren dies at age 90
Show More
Debris from out-of-control Chinese rocket expected to crash into Earth
Mother searches for answers after daughter's remains found 9 years later
Mother trains students, staff on CPR, AED following son's death
AccuWeather: Cool and rainy
'Mother of the Year' breakfast honors 2 who survived COVID, continue to serve
More TOP STORIES News