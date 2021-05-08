New moms reunite with NYC hospital staff, share pregnancy experience during pandemic

Long Island Jewish Medical Center delivered more than 7,000 babies since the shutdown in March 2020.
Some women who gave birth during the pandemic returned to the hospital with their newborns to reunite with staff and talk about their experiences.
Samantha Natoo tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020 and delivered her son Jaden one month later.
"When I was here to give birth to my baby, I was still positive, but with the help of the nurse and the doctor here -- I'm very grateful for them that everything was okay with us and my baby and we were safe," Natoo said.
The five moms are all thankful to have healthy babies, but some of them also opened up about feelings of isolation that came after giving birth and being unable to see family and friends because of the pandemic.
