Society

4-year-old NYC boy secretly buys $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles on Amazon

BROOKLYN, New York City -- A 4-year-old boy from Brooklyn purchased more than $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon without his mother's knowledge.

Noah Bryant ordered 51 cases with a total of 918 popsicles for a whopping $2,618.85, to be exact, all shipped to his aunt's house.

Amazon would not take back the popsicles, meaning mother of three Jennifer Bryant, a social work student at NYU, is stuck with the bill.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family, with more than $11,000 raised so far.

Amazon says they are in contact with Bryant family and will donate proceeds to a local charity.

Noah is on the autism spectrum, and the family says the additional funds will go towards his education.

In an update posted to GoFundMe, Bryant wrote, "As a parent to a child living with ASD (autism spectrum disorder), all additional donations will go towards Noah's education and additional supports. We cannot thank you enough. Truly."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citybrooklynamazonchildren
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC indoor dining goes up to 75%, NJ bar seating resumes
Debris from out-of-control Chinese rocket expected to crash into Earth
Custodian saves third grader from choking in Westchester County
COVID Updates: When Moderna thinks you may need a booster
Kidde recalls thousands of smoke detectors
Rutgers recruiting children for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial
Parents hesitant about getting kids vaccinated right away: Survey
Show More
LIRR service restored after multiple fires in Nassau County
MTA, union call for more officers in subway after spate of attacks
COVID vaccine mixing trials begin in US and UK
Nearly 1/2 of new store openings this year will be dollar stores
House fire leaves 17 people homeless in NJ
More TOP STORIES News