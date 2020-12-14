coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ anticipates state's 1st COVID vaccinations

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy is calling Tuesday a "momentous day" as the first COVID-19 vaccinations are set to be administered in Newark.

Murphy said Monday health care workers will be administered the state's first vaccines.



"Tomorrow is a big day," he said. "It is a day for honoring the brave health care workers who have been putting in long, fraught hours to protect lives and secure public health. For them, for us all, let's keep fighting."

Murphy said the state has received the "first roughly 76,000 vaccines doses."

"This is a start - but it's just the first few drops in a really big bucket," he said. "We will have to ensure the steady supply that we've been preparing for. We will have to work against vaccine misinformation and skepticism."

The governor added as more vaccine shipments arrive, the state's vaccination program will become much more robust over the coming weeks.

"Our health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff remain our top priority for initial vaccinations," he said.

Meanwhile, New Jersey reported Monday 4,805 new positive coronavirus cases, with an additional 25 deaths.

MORE NEWS: Family kicked off NJ-bound flight due to 2-year-old mask violation

EMBED More News Videos

A couple and their 2-year-old were kicked off a United Airlines flight Saturday after the child refused to wear a mask.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Live Updates: Pfizer's vaccine shipments head to all 50 states
NJ's 1st COVID vaccines to be administered Tuesday, Gov. Murphy says
COVID Live Updates: 2-week indoor dining ban in NYC starts Monday
COVID Live Updates: US orders 100 million doses of Moderna vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Watch: Here's how much snow to expect
Cuomo, de Blasio warn of coronavirus shutdown if COVID rates rise
1st COVID vaccine in US given to NYC critical care nurse
LIST: COVID-19 vaccine side effects from the CDC
COVID Live Updates: Pfizer's vaccine shipments head to all 50 states
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 8 years after shooting
Indoor dining ends in NYC as winter storm approaches
Show More
College students thank professor in viral Zoom surprise
'Relieved' US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
AccuWeather Forecast: Rain and wet snow
Deli worker beaten, robbed in Bronx; gunman caught on camera
Gmail, YouTube down briefly as Google suffers brief outage
More TOP STORIES News