New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ anticipates state's 1st COVID vaccinations

Murphy said Monday health care workers will be administered the state's first vaccines.
Tomorrow is a momentous day.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 14, 2020
Our heroic frontline health care workers will receive the first #COVID19 vaccinations in New Jersey at @UnivHospNewark.
I will be there with @NJDeptofHealth Commissioner Persichilli, @ShereefElnahal, and others.
"Tomorrow is a big day," he said. "It is a day for honoring the brave health care workers who have been putting in long, fraught hours to protect lives and secure public health. For them, for us all, let's keep fighting."
Murphy said the state has received the "first roughly 76,000 vaccines doses."
"This is a start - but it's just the first few drops in a really big bucket," he said. "We will have to ensure the steady supply that we've been preparing for. We will have to work against vaccine misinformation and skepticism."
The governor added as more vaccine shipments arrive, the state's vaccination program will become much more robust over the coming weeks.
"Our health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff remain our top priority for initial vaccinations," he said.
Meanwhile, New Jersey reported Monday 4,805 new positive coronavirus cases, with an additional 25 deaths.
