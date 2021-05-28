coronavirus new jersey

NJ ends indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ adopts CDC mask guidance

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- You can ditch the mask, get on the dance floor and take your drink with you in New Jersey, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The state delayed adopting the CDC mask guidance that allows fully vaccinated people to go without a mask in most situations, even indoors and in crowds.


Governor Phil Murphy says he wanted to make sure the policies were in place for Memorial Day weekend.

New York and Connecticut adopted the guidance nearly two weeks ago.

The governor says he was hoping to see more vaccinations before lifting the mask mandate because some cities still have less than a 50% vaccination rate.

But starting Friday you can take or leave the mask.

"If you feel more comfortable wearing your face mask when shopping or waiting for your table at a restaurant, by all means you may continue to do so," Governor Murphy said. "No one should mistake lifting the indoor mask mandate as meaning you cannot wear a mask indoors. You certainly may."

Governor Murphy stood by his delay in lifting the mask requirements, saying that unlike in other states where they've had to reverse the lifting of restrictions when infection rates increased, New Jersey has never had to go reverse any reopening decisions.


ALSO READ | Maine woman goes missing after getting into cab in New York City
EMBED More News Videos

According to police, 29-year-old Christine Hammontree was last seen getting into a yellow cab with a man and two women in Times Square, just after 2 a.m. on Monday.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthface masknew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Coronavirus Updates: Recovered patients could have immunity for years, study says
Remote work order being lifted, office mask rules changing in NJ
Debate over mask wearing in schools in New Jersey
COVID Updates: VA reports zero COVID deaths for 1st time in 14 months
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Maine woman goes missing after getting into cab in NYC
Video shows wild shootout between 2 gunmen on NYC street
AccuWeather Alert: Holiday weekend starts off wet
NYC prepares for near-normal Memorial Day weekend
Desperate search underway in Brooklyn for woman's missing ring
Sanitation workers rescue family from burning apartment
Suspect in custody after punching 75-year-old Asian woman in face
Show More
How will the next NYC mayor deal with the NYPD?
San Jose shooter said he hated work years before killing 9: Officers
The Countdown: Reps poised to block Capitol attack commission; Trump & Giuliani lawsuits
NYC commits $3 million to combat hate crimes
Lamont signs sports betting bill that now awaits federal OK
More TOP STORIES News