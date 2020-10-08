New Jersey records more than 1,300 coronavirus cases in a day, first time since May

☑️652 patients in our hospitals – 422 #COVID19 positive patients and 230 Persons Under Investigation pending the return of test results

☑️148 patients in intensive care

— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 8, 2020

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The number of New Jerseyans battling COVID-19 continues to rise at a "sobering" rate.The state recorded 1,301 positive test results. The last time there were that many positive cases in one day was back on May 29th when it had 1,394.Ocean and Monmouth counties reported the most cases while Bergen, Essex, Middlesex, Passaic, and Union counties all had more than 80 additional cases eachHealth Commissioner Judy Persichilli said most of the positive cases in Ocean County stem from Lakewood, predominantly among white men ages 19-49 and could be related to religious services or celebrations that occurred in late September.Hospitalizations also climbed to 652, the highest level since early August, Murphy said. Eleven people were reported to have died overnight, bringing the statewide total to 14,373. The positivity rate for testing stood at 3.69%, while the rate of transmission fell to 1.22, down from 1.27. The uptick in cases and hospitalizations could mean a return outbreak.148 people are in the intensive care unit with 52 people requiring ventilators."We are anticipating a second wave, and we are preparing based on our prior experiences, Persichilli said. "This wave has a potential to become a surge."The state has stockpiled personal protective equipment, ventilators and the therapeutic drug remdesivir. She said the biggest concern will be staffing because other states sent health workers in March and April, but those people are confronting the outbreak in their on states now. She didn't give a time frame for when the wave could hit.Meantime, the state reported 16 outbreaks in New Jersey Public Schools. Governor Murphy said it was a "reasonable expectation" to have that number, up from 11. The outbreaks account for 58 cases.