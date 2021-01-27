coronavirus new jersey

NJ reports first COVID variant death, Murphy applauds vaccine supply increase, but says more needed

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is applauding a 16% increase in supply of vaccines to the state, but says it's far from enough.

This as six new cases as the variant were reported in the state, one of which was fatal.

Right now, more than 2 million people are pre-registered for the vaccine, but the state will only receive about 130,000 doses a week.

On Wednesday morning, city and state officials spoke about the rollout at a mass vaccination site in Paterson.

Health care workers posted at International High School are busy with what vaccine supplies they have, administering doses to the first tier group of people who qualify -- 65 years old and older residents, workers across the field of healthcare, first responders and those with compromised immune systems.

The Paterson and other vaccine sites across the state could use much more supply.

Governor Murphy is encouraged that the Biden administration is vowing to get more to states as quickly as possible.

Representative Bill Pascrell is joining Mayor Andre Sayegh at the Paterson site to speak more about President Biden's ramped up effort to deliver more doses.

Murphy also wants schools to open as quickly and as safely as possible. Right now, educators in general are not on the line just yet for the vaccine.

For residents who have received the first dose of the vaccine, they should have made an appointment to receive their second dose. If they hadn't, they should contact the site.

By the end of the weekend, if you are still not certain how you will get your second dose appointment, contact New Jersey's Vaccination Call Center (855-568-0545) and operators will assist you in scheduling one.

