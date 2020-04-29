Coronavirus News: New Jersey state, county parks and golf courses to reopen

The order will take effect at sunrise on Saturday, May 2.
"I did not want to see us in a situation where residents would be needlessly crossing state lines in either direction," Murphy said.
The Governor said county governments will regain the authority to decide whether county parks will reopen.
Social distancing will be strongly enforced at parks and personnel will be expected to enforce it at golf courses.
Murphy asked that people not rush out to parks or golf courses and said that parking will be reduced to 50% capacity at parks.
The Governor also urged people who do venture out to go to parks near their home.
All playgrounds, pavilions, visitors centers and restrooms will remain closed and organized sports and picnics are still prohibited.
"For passive recreation including running, hiking, biking, fishing, boating, kayaking and horseback riding come Saturday morning our state parks will be open once again," Murphy said.
