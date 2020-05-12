Coronavirus News: New Jersey to double coronavirus testing in effort to reopen

The testing plan will utilize mobile testing units like the testing site at Bergen Community College, which accepts those without symptoms.
The mobile testing site is designed for those who do not have cars and will provide testing for COVID-19 and antibodies.
Long lines of essential workers and residents lined up for testing in Englewood at the county mobile testing site. Mobile testing is moving to Hackensack and Fairview over the next two days. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/1XHpQqc26h— Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) May 12, 2020
The site will also move each day, and stops include Hackensack and Fairview over the next two days.
Murphy said the state would not only test the general population, but also all residents and staff members at the state's nursing homes and long-term facilities where a third of New Jersey's deaths have occured.
The state is also allocating $6M in federal funding to Rutgers University to increase the production of rapid saliva tests.
Murphy also wants to open testing in more places, announcing that CVS Pharmacy will provide testing at dozens of its stores by the end of May.
The governor also announced plans to more than double the number of contact tracers working in New Jersey - another key component of the plan to reopen the state.
