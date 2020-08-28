reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Gov. Murphy unveils child care relief funding for families and facilities

METUCHEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday the creation of a $250 million Covid Child Care Initiative, designed to help families and day care facilities that have been struggling since the start of the pandemic.

Since March, nearly half of the state's 4,000 child care centers have remained closed, Murphy said.

And as schools begin distance learning this fall, the need for child care has also increased.

So the funding, which has been set aside from federal relief money granted to the state, is designed to help both families and facilities.

The program includes:

*$55 million in restart grants for child care facilities that reopen by October 1

*A $75 subsidy per month per eligible child for child care centers through December

*Full time subsidies for families whose annual income falls below 200% of the poverty level

*Tuition assistance for families not eligible for the above subsidies, whose household income is below $75,000 per year

