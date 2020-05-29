reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Day cares, youth sports and camps set to reopen

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy announced plans to further reopen New Jersey Friday, including day cares, non-contact sports and youth camps.

According to the executive order, child care services will be allowed to resume on June 15, organized sports on June 22, and youth camps -- including municipal summer recreation programs -- on July 6.

Organized sports will only be allowed outdoors and can only involve non-contact drills or activities.

"We want you to have an active summer with your friends playing the sport you love, but at the same time protecting your health," Murphy said.

The governor said all childcare providers, athletic organizations and camps will have to follow health and safety safeguards.

Governor Murphy said childcare services are needed as more and more workers go back to their jobs.

Additionally, the governor said horse racing can resume as early as the weekend of June 5.

Fans will not be allowed, however online gaming remains open and capable of taking wagers.

Governor Murphy said that he anticipates being able to raise the limit on indoor gatherings in a way that will allow for greater indoor religious services starting the weekend of June 12.

The governor also announced that his administration will be applying at least $100 million to stand-up a short-term rental assistance program for low- and moderate-income families.

