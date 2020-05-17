coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Not-for-profit gives away supplies outside NYC soup kitchen

By Eyewitness News
MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A not-for-profit organization is giving away clothing and supplies in conjunction with a church in Manhattan which hosts a weekly Sunday soup kitchen.

Inside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Morningside Heights bag lunches are being offered to anyone hungry during the coronavirus crisis.

Outside the church, Sidewalk Samaritan hands out shoes, socks, shirts, toiletry kits and even jackets, sleeping bags and beverages which were donated by other organizations.

Sidewalk Samaritan is working to hold the giveaway on a weekly basis.

