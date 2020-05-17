Coronavirus News: Not-for-profit gives away supplies outside NYC soup kitchen

Inside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Morningside Heights bag lunches are being offered to anyone hungry during the coronavirus crisis.
Outside the church, Sidewalk Samaritan hands out shoes, socks, shirts, toiletry kits and even jackets, sleeping bags and beverages which were donated by other organizations.
Sidewalk Samaritan is working to hold the giveaway on a weekly basis.
