Coronavirus News: New York auto dealers donate 500,000 face masks to New Yorkers in need

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York auto dealers in the metropolitan area are donating 500,000 face masks to those in need.

The masks, which were purchased by franchise new car dealers in all 12 downstate counties through the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association for Automotive Education & Training in Queens, were packaged for shipment Monday.

GYNADA will donate 50,000 masks to each of the five boroughs in New York City; 50,000 each to Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties; 35,000 to Rockland County and 25,000 each to Dutchess, Putnam and Orange counties.

