Coronavirus News: New York auto dealers donate 500,000 face masks to New Yorkers in need

The masks, which were purchased by franchise new car dealers in all 12 downstate counties through the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association for Automotive Education & Training in Queens, were packaged for shipment Monday.
GYNADA will donate 50,000 masks to each of the five boroughs in New York City; 50,000 each to Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties; 35,000 to Rockland County and 25,000 each to Dutchess, Putnam and Orange counties.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address