Long Island CVS employee found with fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards

The arrest happened around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in East Garden City, where police on a drug trafficking investigation spotted a man sitting in a gray Mazda with the engine running.
The man, 21-year-old Zachary Honig, exited the vehicle when officers approached, and after they asked him for ID, they spotted brass knuckles in the car when he opened the passenger side door.
Inside the vehicle, they found a controlled substance and 62 COVID-19 vaccination cards.
They said eight of them were fill out, with only the "name" section blank. The other 54 were blank.
Some were dated for last week, while others were dated 30 days ahead.
Authorities say he planned to share them with family and friends, but they don't believe he had sold or given any out.
He has no prior arrests and is charged with eight counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and petit larceny.
TOP NEWS | NYPD officer shot and wounded in Bedford-Stuyvesant
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question