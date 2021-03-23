Coronavirus Update New York: Vaccine eligibility expanded as state crosses grim milestone

More than 40,000 people have now died due in part to the novel coronavirus, with 53 additional deaths Monday. Statewide positivity was 4.74%, and 4,681 patients were hospitalized -- including 925 in the ICU.
But there is hope on the horizon, as all New Yorkers ages 50 and up are now eligible to be vaccinated.
"As more New Yorkers get vaccinated every single day, we're working toward a future in which COVID is left behind and we can settle into the new normal," Cuomo said. "We have a ways to go until that happens, so New Yorkers need to stay vigilant and continue practicing safe behaviors."
Cuomo said the state expects an influx of vaccines in the coming weeks and months, with the hope that all those who schedule appointments now would be on track to be vaccinated by April.
"We're expecting a large increase in vaccine supply from the federal government that will enable us to reach more residents and families and further utilize our vast distribution network, but new variants are spreading across the state and should give New Yorkers reason for renewed caution," Cuomo said. "Wash your hands, stay socially distance and wear a mask. We're going to beat COVID, but this fight isn't over yet."
The state currently receives about 300,000-400,000 doses each week, but Cuomo anticipates that number to double in the coming weeks.
"We're anticipating the increase, and we're now scheduling appointments for the increase," Cuomo said. "And once the allocation actually comes in the door, we have the arms scheduled, if you will, to move that amount of vaccine quickly."
A new vaccine distribution center opened at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, with the goal of vaccinating more than 1,000 residents this week and even more once their supply expands.
Cuomo was vaccinated last week with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
