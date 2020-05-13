coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC cases of COVID-19 related syndrome in children on the rise

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With the number of cases of COVID-19 related illness on the rise in children, New York City is launching a multilingual PSA campaign to inform parents and caregivers.

New York City is now reporting 82 cases of Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS), Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

53 of the PMIS patients tested positive for COVID-19 or antibodies, the mayor said. One has died.

If your child has symptoms including persistent fever, rash, abdominal pain and/or vomiting call your doctor immediately, city officials say.

Residents who need to consult a doctor are advised to call 311.

