Reopen NYC: City Council approves 10% dining surcharge to help restaurants amid pandemic

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Council approved a bill Wednesday allowing food service establishments to charge a COVID-19 recovery surcharge to help eateries struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "COVID-19 Recovery Charge" will temporarily allow restaurants to add a charge of up to 10% of a customer's total bill.

Many restaurants have struggled since the onset of COVID-19 and the associated in-person dining restrictions went into effect, forcing some out of business with many others barely surviving.

Current rules prohibit restaurants from charging any fees other than the listed price of food and drink, even if such surcharge is clearly disclosed.

Once enacted, the menu and bill would need to clearly disclose the surcharge.

It will be permitted until 90 days after full indoor dining is once again permitted.



