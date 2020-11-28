coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Illegal club with nearly 400 people inside shut down

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, New York City (WABC) -- An illegal club with nearly 400 people inside was shut down early Saturday, the New York City Sheriff said.

In a post on Twitter, the sheriff's office said deputies discovered more than 393 people inside of a building on West 36th Street in Midtown.



A picture posted by the sheriff also shows dozens of bottles of alcohol.

The club was found to be in violation of emergency orders in place due to the coronavirus pandemic as well as having no liquor license.

Four organizers were arrested on multiple charges.

Also on Saturday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the City reported 1,589 new positive cases of COVID-19.

New York City's 7-day average positivity rate was 3.64% and 136 new COVID-19 patients were admitted to city hospitals.

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Cases in US likely 8 times higher than reported, CDC says
EMBED More News Videos

COVID cases across the U.S. may be 8 times higher than previously reported, according to a researcher at the CDC.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymidtownmanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthsocial distancinghospitalpartynyc newsalcohol
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: Cases in US likely 8 times higher than reported, CDC says
Small Business Saturday more important than ever amid pandemic
Queens restaurant busted for operating illegal bottle club with nearly 80 people
COVID Live Updates: NYC reports 1,522 new cases, 3.3% 7-day average
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child wounded when shots fired into NJ home
9-year-old rescued from apartment fire in critical condition
Small Business Saturday more important than ever amid pandemic
Retired Zappos CEO dies at 46
8 NJ businesses shut down for COVID violations
1 stabbed in food court altercation during Black Friday shopping rush
Would you wait 36 hours for a PS5? This 20-year-old did
Show More
Should you quarantine after Thanksgiving? Yes, expert says
NY county to begin COVID testing for schools within yellow zone
Vanderbilt woman may become first to play in Power 5 conference football game
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cooler
2 dead in Black Friday shooting at California mall
More TOP STORIES News