COVID Live Updates: Cases in US likely 8 times higher than reported, CDC says

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:

➡️4,100 new positive cases

➡️326,473 cumulative total cases

➡️19 new confirmed deaths

➡️15,113 total deaths



We are still in the midst of this pandemic. Protect yourself and your family. Mask up. Practice social distancing.

https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/8oxZHIIrPf