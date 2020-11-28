COVID Live Updates: Cases in US likely 8 times higher than reported, CDC says

The report comes as the U.S. hit another grim milestone, surpassing 13 million COVID cases.
In addition, 90,000 hospitalizations were reported on Friday across the country. This as the holiday season kicks into gear.
What to know about coronavirus:
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC reports 1,522 new cases, 3.3% 7-day average
New York City reported 1,522 new cases of coronavirus Friday, with 114 patients admitted to hospitals in the city with COVID-related symptoms. The 7-day average infection rate now stands at 3.33 percent across all five boroughs. "We CANNOT let up the fight this weekend, New York City," Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted. "Wear a mask, get tested and help us push back this second wave."
Los Angeles issues stay-home order as coronavirus surges
The three-week order takes effect Monday. It came as the county confirmed 24 new deaths and 4,544 new cases of COVID-19. The five-day average of new cases was 4,751. Nearly 2,000 people in the county are hospitalized. "We know we are asking a lot from so many who have been sacrificing for months on end," Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. "Acting with collective urgency right now is essential if we want to put a stop to this surge." The order advises residents to stay home "as much as possible" and to wear a face covering when they go out. It bans people from gathering with people who aren't in their households, whether publicly or privately.
US surpasses 13 million COVID-19 cases
13,047,202 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US hit 12 million last Saturday.
NY reports highest daily case count since April
New York reported 8,176 new cases, the highest daily case count in the state since April, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday. More than 3,100 people are now hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Cuomo also announced 39 new coronavirus related deaths.
Today's update on the numbers:— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 27, 2020
Of the 219,442 tests reported yesterday, 8,176 were positive (3.72% of total).
Total hospitalizations are at 3,103.
Sadly, there were 39 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2GM8xCbhID
Today's special at NYC eatery? A virus test before dining
At one New York eatery, your table is ready - along with your coronavirus test results. City Winery, an upscale chain, is trying a novel approach to indoor dining during a pandemic: Two nights a week, all patrons and staffers at its Manhattan location have to take a rapid virus test on-site and get an all-clear before coming in. Costing diners $50 per person, it's an elite experiment and health experts caution that a test isn't a failsafe. So does City Winery's CEO, but he thinks the idea is worth trying as restaurants try to get through a year of shutdowns and social distancing.
"COVID tested" flights to take off from JFK, Newark airports next month
Italian authorities will soon approve an experiment with "COVID tested" flights from three U.S. airports with the aim of eliminating the required 14-day quarantine for passengers arriving in Italy, Rome's main airport said Thursday. An ADR statement said that pending approval from Italy's transport, health and foreign ministries, starting sometime in December passengers coming from New York, Newark or Atlanta airports wouldn't have to quarantine if they test negative for the coronavirus within 48 hours of departure and also upon arrival in Rome.
NJ COVID: 4,100 new cases, 19 new deaths
New Jersey reported 4,100 new positive cases of COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday. There have now been 326,473 confirmed cases in the state. New Jersey also recorded 19 new confirmed deaths, raising the state's death toll to 15,113.
NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 27, 2020
➡️4,100 new positive cases
➡️326,473 cumulative total cases
➡️19 new confirmed deaths
➡️15,113 total deaths
We are still in the midst of this pandemic. Protect yourself and your family. Mask up. Practice social distancing.
https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/8oxZHIIrPf
AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results
AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Wednesday acknowledged a manufacturing error that is raising questions about preliminary results of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip