GrowNYC delivers one millionth meal to New Yorkers in need during COVID pandemic

The GrowNYC Emergency Fresh Food Box program, officially distributed its one-millionth meal on Saturday morning as part of its ongoing efforts to alleviate food insecurity in New York communities.
Since April, GrowNYC has distributed thousands of free emergency food boxes per week to residents in need through partner organizations throughout the five boroughs.
MORE NEWS | It's a boy! New York City's 1st baby of 2021 born at Coney Island Hospital
In New York, 1.2 million residents were experiencing food insecurity before COVID and that number has increased by almost 40% due to the pandemic.
Although Saturday marked a huge milestone, the program has no plans to stop.
Distribution events are scheduled throughout the city and GrowNYC will continue to give out thousands of farm-fresh meals each week to New York City families.
Each box contains a variety of farm-fresh produce such as apples, corn, squash, peppers, eggplant and cucumbers, and is supplemented with a starch or protein such as rice, beans and lentil.
The boxes include enough food for between six to eight meals per household.
ALSO READ | 1 dead, 2 injured in Queens, marking first homicide of 2021
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip