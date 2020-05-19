coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC health commissioner apologizes to NYPD over 'heated exchange'

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Health Commissioner issued an apology Monday over a "heated exchange" with an NYPD top cop.

The exchange took place in March when NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan requested half a million surgical masks for officers as the city was working to distribute health supplies to health care workers.

However, part of the conversation was recently leaked, prompting some officials to call for the dismissal of Dr. Oxiris Barbot.

Barbot released the following statement Monday afternoon:

"The members of the NYPD fight valiantly every day to keep New Yorkers safe. In mid-March, I was asked to provide the NYPD with a half million N-95 masks, while masks and other PPE were in terribly short supply. I wished we had sufficient numbers to meet their full request and were ultimately able to partially fulfill what was sought. This regrettably led to an argument in which words were exchanged between a police official and myself. I apologized to that police official then and today, I apologize to the NYPD for leaving any impression whatsoever that I don't have utmost respect for our police department, which plays a critical role on the frontlines each and every day to keep our city safe."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthfightnypdhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Police shut down Brooklyn yeshiva after more than 60 children inside
NYC releases ZIP code map of COVID-19 clusters
Fencing installation begins at NYC beaches
NYC beach restrictions eased as COVID-19 testing increases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police shut down Brooklyn yeshiva after more than 60 children inside
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC is not ready to reopen, but maybe in June
NYC releases ZIP code map of COVID-19 clusters
Ken Osmond, Eddie Haskell on 'Leave It to Beaver,' dies
Cuomo wants major sports to resume without fans
Immigrant family battling COVID-19 reunited at last thanks to community
Show More
Former WWE star missing off California coast, source says
Trump says he's taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus
Apple outlines procedures for reopening Apple Stores
CT, RI intend to reopen hair salons, barbershops in early June
Fencing installation begins at NYC beaches
More TOP STORIES News