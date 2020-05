Coronavirus News: NYC hires 1,700 contact tracers

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is continuing to work towards moving into Phase 1 and one key component is hiring contact tracers.Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that the city has hired 1,700 contact tracers, surpassing the goal of 1,000 by June 1 The people hired speak 40 languages and more than 400 are hired from the neighborhoods hardest hit by COVID-19.They are set to complete their training and begin working by June 1st.Case investigators will call people that have been in contact with people who tested positive. Monitors will contact positive patients daily to make sure they are ok.