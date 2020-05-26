Coronavirus News: NYC hires 1,700 contact tracers

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that the city has hired 1,700 contact tracers, surpassing the goal of 1,000 by June 1.
The people hired speak 40 languages and more than 400 are hired from the neighborhoods hardest hit by COVID-19.
They are set to complete their training and begin working by June 1st.
Case investigators will call people that have been in contact with people who tested positive. Monitors will contact positive patients daily to make sure they are ok.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address