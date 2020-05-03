coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC hires out of work taxi drivers to deliver food to people in need

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Many yellow-taxi drivers are now making ends meet by bringing food from point A to point B for the families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city's cab drivers pick up boxes at nine distribution sites and make drop-offs to people on a list compiled by the city.

Each route has about 6-stops, and the cabbies earn $53 per route.

"The people get stuck at home, and they have no food, no jobs, no nothing," said taxi driver Adel Jelassi. "You are helping them and the city helping us, and we help each other."

The program is very popular with taxi drivers, and they often wait hours in line to get the work.

