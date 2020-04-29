Coronavirus News: NYC marriage licenses move online with Project Cupid

The city is calling this transition to online licensing "Project Cupid," and it will allow couples to virtually schedule an appointment with the City Clerk's office.
"We need moments of joy now more than ever, and we won't let a pandemic get in the way of true love," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "To all of the couples looking forward to tying the knot, know that your city is right here with you, throwing rice from afar."
All couples who want to get married in New York need a license. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo waived the requirement that it must be obtained in person.
The city's IT department built the technology to enable online licensing, beginning the first week of May.
"For the first time in our city's history, New Yorkers will be able to obtain marriage licenses online, and it was our pleasure to build out the technology to enable that," Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.
The new system will allow couples to securely upload required documents for the marriage license to the City Clerk's office, and upload the signed license for submission to the City Clerk once the ceremony is complete.
The site will be available in 11 languages, and Language Line will be available to provide on-demand translation services to any couple in need of translation services.
Couples will be able to electronically pay their fee using the city's secure electronic payment service, CityPay.
Once the site is live, New Yorkers who would like to obtain a marriage license will soon be able to do so by visiting nyc.gov/Cupid or cityclerk.nyc.gov.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address