Coronavirus News: NYC, MTA clash over subway homeless

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Now that we're all sheltering in place, homeless people are sheltering in the subway.

A significant police presence is noticeable at the 96th Street Q train station, the end of the line, but there have been anecdotal accounts of some horrifying encounters between MTA employees and some emotionally disturbed people, especially overnight.

Transit President Sarah Feinberg and Mayor Bill de Blasio are in a back and forth about how to fix it.

De Blasio is calling on the MTA to close some end of line stations from midnight to 5:00 a.m.

Feinberg says this is a city problem and she's running out of patience.

"We are moving essential workers all day, every day, and into the night. and these are the folks who are on the front lines fighting this virus. To the extent we have individuals who are taking up space or laying out or sleeping, that impacts the space that essential workers have," Feinberg said.

She says they have added more cleaners overnight.

The mayor says the city is stepping up efforts to relocate homeless out of the system and into shelters.

"You can't just take someone and arrest them because they're homeless and that's not what New Yorkers would want and it's not legal. We have to work with homeless people to get them off the streets once and for all. And the NYPD's actually been outstanding both above ground and below ground contributing to the HOME-STAT effort," Mayor de Blasio said.

He says 200 extra shelter beds are now available for subway homeless.

