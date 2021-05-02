coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC municipal workers fighting for option to remain remote

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City municipal employees are fighting for the option to keep working remotely.

Demonstrators gathered at City Hall to protest Saturday Mayor Bill de Blasio's reopening plan.

He wants 80,000 government workers to return to the office Monday.
NJ Burkett has more on the announcement for New York City office workers.


"We have been making all these decisions based on the data, based on the science with our healthcare team and what we learned in the schools and what we've learned, you know, anywhere public employees are working, is if you put the right health and safety measures in place, that's what matters," de Blasio said in a radio interview Friday.

According to a survey from the Partnership for New York City, only 10% of Manhattan office workers had returned to their desks by early March.

The city government is the largest employer in the five boroughs.

A special remembrance ceremony was held on Saturday for residents of Queens who have died of COVID.



