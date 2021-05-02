Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC municipal workers fighting for option to remain remote

Demonstrators gathered at City Hall to protest Saturday Mayor Bill de Blasio's reopening plan.
He wants 80,000 government workers to return to the office Monday.
"We have been making all these decisions based on the data, based on the science with our healthcare team and what we learned in the schools and what we've learned, you know, anywhere public employees are working, is if you put the right health and safety measures in place, that's what matters," de Blasio said in a radio interview Friday.
According to a survey from the Partnership for New York City, only 10% of Manhattan office workers had returned to their desks by early March.
The city government is the largest employer in the five boroughs.
MORE NEWS: Special remembrance ceremony held for Queens residents who died of COVID
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question