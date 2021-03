Coronavirus Update New York City: City's public sector workforce to return to offices May 3

EMBED >More News Videos NYC city workers will resume in-person work starting May 3, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City office workers will begin returning to their offices starting May 3.Mayor Bill de Blasio said that there will be strict safety measures in place for the public sector's return."We're going to use all of the tools that we've learned about distancing about ventilation, the right way to allow workspaces, we're going to make it safe," de Blasio said. "But we need our city workers back in their offices where they can do the most to help their fellow New Yorkers."The mayor called in an important step in moving the city forward."It's another important step on the way to the full recovery of New York City, and I can feel that coming you see more and more evidence every day of the decisions people are making," de Blasio said. "We in the public sector, but also folks in the private sector, and individuals making the decision to stay in New York, invest in New York, grow in New York City, this is happening more and more. So, May 3 is going to be an important step along the way."One big reason for the return is the word of a major boost in the COVID vaccine supply , expected in the first week of April."That's going to be crucial to really pumping up the vaccinations and getting us to our goal 5 million New Yorkers fully vaccinated by June," the mayor said.Tuesday, eligibility expanded in the state to allow residents ages 50 and up to get vaccinated.So far, more than 3.4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in New York City.