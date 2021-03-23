coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York: Ages 50+ eligible for COVID vaccine starting today in NY state

Coronavirus update for New York
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo made a big announcement on vaccine eligibility in New York State and starting Tuesday, residents ages 50 and up will be eligible to get the COVID vaccine.

While those 50 and over can get their vaccines starting at 8 a.m., the idea is that they will schedule appointments that would put them on track to be vaccinated in April.

Governor Cuomo made the announcement while saying the state still does not have the increase in allocation of vaccines.

"Vaccines will be available for people 50 years old and above, so we are dropping the age as we're vaccinating more people," Cuomo said.
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement on expanding vaccine eligibility in New York state.



But, if you're 50 and older you can now make an appointment for next month, so that when the increased doses come they will be prepared.

Right now the state only receives about 300,000-400,000 doses each week.

The governor anticipates the number of doses doubling in the coming weeks.

"We're anticipating the increase and we're now scheduling appointments for the increase," Cuomo said. "And once the allocation actually comes in the door, we have the arms scheduled, if you will, to move that amount of vaccine, quickly."

In Nassau County, a new vaccine distribution center at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum opens.

The goal is to vaccinate more than 1,000 residents this week and even more once their supply expands.

They were hoping to operate it with the state but Nassau County is going to be running it by itself.

Cuomo was vaccinated last week with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

RELATED | Mayor Bill de Blasio vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson shot
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. David Chokshi administered the vaccine to Mayor Bill de Blasio.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citynew yorkcoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomofitnesscasinogymmoviesmovie theaterhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Ages 50+ eligible for COVID vaccine starting Tuesday in New York
Girl starts GoFundMe for students who need laptops
COVID Updates: Increased travel spurs fears of virus surge
In-person learning resumes at NYC high schools, new opt-in info
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire at assisted living facility leaves multiple residents hurt
Boulder, Colorado shooting marks latest mass tragedy with 10 dead
U.S. questions AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine trial data
Bridge sign under fire on social media because of spelling error
Father, 2 kids injured after ski lift chair plummets to ground
AccuWeather Forecast: Sun and clouds
Girl starts GoFundMe for students who need laptops
Show More
Amid accusations, Cuomo focusing on COVID, rebuilding
4th COVID-19 vaccine coming: Here are the differences
The Countdown: Biden attempts to address border crisis, amid surge migrants
Long Island residents blindsided by bills for COVID tests
'I'm not throwing away my shot': NYC doctor sings in viral vaccine PSA
More TOP STORIES News