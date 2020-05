Coronavirus News: New York City opens 13 new miles of streets to increase social distancing

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is opening 13 new miles of 'Open Streets,' Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday, to allow for greater social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis.De Blasio said the opening of the additional streets will start Saturday.Hell's Kitchen - 51st StHarlem - 117th St, 138th StCastle Hill - Pugsley AveRego Park - 99th StSunnyside 50th AveForest Hills - 66th Rd, Ascan AveMaspeth - 60th StJamaica - 107th Ave, 108th Ave, 109th Ave, 159th StBrooklyn Heights - Willow StPark Slope - Butler St, Gregory PlBrownsville - Williams AveBay Ridge - Colonial RdGreenwich Village - Jones StChelsea - 21st St, 22nd StEast Village - Avenue BManhattan Valley - 103rd StGramercy - Irving PlaceSeaport - Front StBed-Stuy - Somers St, Macon StWilliamsburg - S 9th St, Grand St, N. 3rd StProspect Heights - Underhill Ave, Carlton AveKensington - Chester AveFort Greene - Willoughby AveCrown Heights - Park Pl, Troy AveProspect Heights - Lincoln PlBoerum Hill - State StHomecrest - 16th St, Moore PlRed Hook Initiative - 9th StBedford Stuyvesant Gateway BID - Arlington PlVillage Alliance - University Pl, MacDougal StHudson Square BID - Greenwich StAlliance for Downtown NY - Pearl StChinatown District - Doyers StAlliance for Kips Bay - 2nd Ave Service RdTimes Square Alliance - BroadwayHunters Point ParkPlaut TriangleGorman PlaygroundYellowstone ParkPainter's PlaygroundBaisley Pond ParkGreen Central Knoll ParkNicholas Naquan Heyward ParkCarroll ParkMcGolrick ParkBetsy Head ParkCharles Young PlaygroundStuyvesant Square ParkMorning Side ParkIn April, the Mayor and the Council announced that 40 miles of streets citywide would be opened during May to allow greater social distancing, with a plan to expand to a total of 100 miles to be identified in the weeks and months ahead. The hours of operation for these streets vary.