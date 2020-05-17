Coronavirus News: NYC parks filled with people as police patrol social distancing

Parks were filled with people earlier in the day, while police limited access to Sheep Meadow in Central Park and made sure there was social distancing.
From Orchard Beach to the Rockaways to Coney Island, more than 2,000 social distancing patrols and supervisors were out in force.
Police handed out masks to crowds at beaches even though they are not open.
Governor Andrew Cuomo is hoping people will use common sense.
"I cannot tell you what will happen. If people are smart, then yes, you will see some increase in numbers, but you will not see a spike," Cuomo said.
The governor has also given the okay for hospitals in suburban areas - in Westchester and Suffolk County, for instance to resume elective surgeries.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address