coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC parks filled with people as police patrol social distancing

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It was nightfall along the Hudson and people were still out on a warm Saturday night, mindful that a Stay at Home order for New York City and the metro area has been extended - but many were taking necessary precautions.

Parks were filled with people earlier in the day, while police limited access to Sheep Meadow in Central Park and made sure there was social distancing.

From Orchard Beach to the Rockaways to Coney Island, more than 2,000 social distancing patrols and supervisors were out in force.

Police handed out masks to crowds at beaches even though they are not open.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is hoping people will use common sense.

"I cannot tell you what will happen. If people are smart, then yes, you will see some increase in numbers, but you will not see a spike," Cuomo said.

The governor has also given the okay for hospitals in suburban areas - in Westchester and Suffolk County, for instance to resume elective surgeries.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Mayor announces COVID-19 heat wave plan for NYC
NYC running out of blood due to lack of donation drives
Brooklyn soundstage provides space to charity fighting hunger
NYC nurses demand further protections as state begins to reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beach badge sale draws large crowd to small NJ shore town
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
​Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70
Obama criticizes COVID-19 response in online graduation speech
Tropical depression forms off Florida coast
AccuWeather: More clouds, cooler
NY COVID deaths up slightly, but hospitalizations down
Show More
NYC running out of blood due to lack of donation drives
Horse racing in New York state to reopen starting June 1
NJ hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator use all down dramatically
Chartered boat services to resume Sunday in New Jersey
Scientists hope bats may hold clues to fighting COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News