Coronavirus News: NYC parks filled with people as police patrol social distancing

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It was nightfall along the Hudson and people were still out on a warm Saturday night, mindful that a Stay at Home order for New York City and the metro area has been extended - but many were taking necessary precautions.Parks were filled with people earlier in the day, while police limited access to Sheep Meadow in Central Park and made sure there was social distancing.From Orchard Beach to the Rockaways to Coney Island, more than 2,000 social distancing patrols and supervisors were out in force.Police handed out masks to crowds at beaches even though they are not open.Governor Andrew Cuomo is hoping people will use common sense."I cannot tell you what will happen. If people are smart, then yes, you will see some increase in numbers, but you will not see a spike," Cuomo said.The governor has also given the okay for hospitals in suburban areas - in Westchester and Suffolk County, for instance to resume elective surgeries.