Reopen News: NYC enters Phase 4 reopening with some changes

Similar to Phase 3 eliminating indoor dining two weeks ago, Phase 4 will include some scale backs as well.
All four zoos (Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, and Prospect Park Zoo) will be open to guests starting on Friday, July 24. Indoor exhibits will not be re-opening at this time.
On July 20-23, zoos will be open to Wildlife Conservation Society members only.
One-third of the normal crowds will be allowed at the zoos.
Social distancing signs will be up throughout the zoo, which are mostly outdoors, as a reminder for people to keep distance from each other.
Liberty Island will also reopen with some new rules.
Professional sports are back, but there are no fans in the stands to watch.
The reopening of the NY Aquarium will be postponed until further guidance from the state.
Phase 4 also means some TV production can start up again along with higher education activities. Professional sports will resume without fans, but museums, movie theaters and malls have to wait. Courts and indoor dining also remains on pause.
Alternate Side Parking also resumes this week, but only one day instead of two. The city will go by the last day on the street sign.
