reopen nyc

Reopen News: NYC enters Phase 4 reopening with some changes

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City moves into Phase 4 of the reopening process Monday with some changes.

Similar to Phase 3 eliminating indoor dining two weeks ago, Phase 4 will include some scale backs as well.

All four zoos (Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, and Prospect Park Zoo) will be open to guests starting on Friday, July 24. Indoor exhibits will not be re-opening at this time.

On July 20-23, zoos will be open to Wildlife Conservation Society members only.

One-third of the normal crowds will be allowed at the zoos.

Social distancing signs will be up throughout the zoo, which are mostly outdoors, as a reminder for people to keep distance from each other.

Liberty Island will also reopen with some new rules.

Professional sports are back, but there are no fans in the stands to watch.

The reopening of the NY Aquarium will be postponed until further guidance from the state.

Phase 4 also means some TV production can start up again along with higher education activities. Professional sports will resume without fans, but museums, movie theaters and malls have to wait. Courts and indoor dining also remains on pause.

Alternate Side Parking also resumes this week, but only one day instead of two. The city will go by the last day on the street sign.

WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomobarrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
NYC Phase 4 reopening: Some changes you'll need to know
Real estate bubble 'slowly deflating' in NYC due to COVID
COVID Live Updates: Texas death toll rising, new low in NY hospitals
Up Close: Criminal injustice during BLM movement, mail-in ballots
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal judge's son killed, husband injured in shooting at New Jersey home
Some NY bars get creative to comply with new Cuomo mandate
AccuWeather Alert: Even hotter Monday
COVID NY: Dr. Fauci says New York 'did it correctly'
'It's heartbreaking': 6 incidents of BLM murals vandalized in NYC
Thousands to walk off job to protest racial inequality
3 friends 'massacred' while preparing to fish at Florida lake
Show More
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus tested positive for coronavirus, antibodies, he says
Fund set up after Sandy Hook shooting to seek more money
COVID Live Updates: Texas death toll rising, new low in NY hospitals
How to deal with extreme heat
Family thanks officers who found missing child with autism
More TOP STORIES News