NYC ready to move homeless out of hotels, back to shelters, mayor says

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that it is time to move homeless residents who have been housed in hotels during the coronavirus pandemic back to shelters, pending action from the state."Everything is ready to go," de Blasio said. "Obviously, the situation is greatly improved. All of our planning is in place. We know exactly what shelters we are going to bring people back to. We are ready to go. What we need is authorization from the state of New York."When the pandemic started, the city moved more than 12,000 homeless people out of crowded shelters and into more than 60 hotels to keep them safe and socially distanced.However, concerned neighbors have said that while the city fixed one problem, it created another -- including huge quality of life issues in the surrounding neighborhoods.De Blasio said the city asked for authorization from the state on May 18 but has not yet received it."We have not yet gotten that sign off from the state of New York," he said. "Obviously given yesterdays announcement, in particular, it is time to get that clear signoff from the state to move forward."Taxpayers have been footing the bill of roughly $1 million per night to house the homeless.The plan has been controversial since the beginning, with residents from the Upper West Side to Midtown to Downtown reporting a variety of issues near temporary homeless hotels, including fights, indecent exposure, and drug use."It's out of control and wild, people need help here," neighbor Joe Restuccia told us earlier this year. "We have photos of people exposing themselves, running around on the streets naked."At one point, Governor Andrew Cuomo called the situation a public health threat."People just don't feel safe," said Travis Rogers, who lives near one of the hotels in Hell's Kitchen.De Blasio said the city hopes to compete the moves by the end of July."This is something that is going to help move us forward," he said. "But we need the state to make clear they are giving the authorization."