coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC reports no COVID deaths, but new concerns about infection rates

COVID-19 News and Information for New York City
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City marked its first 24-hour period without a COVID-19 related death for the first time since the pandemic began, but officials are growing concerned about the rise in infection rates among younger people.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is particularly concerned with an increase in coronavirus infections among 20 to 29 years olds.

"We are going to double down on efforts to reach young adults - digital media, messages from influencers, a night of action outreach all over the city at outdoor spots, mobile testing vans, mask giveaways. We are going to do everything to reach young adults to remind them they are not impervious," the mayor said.

He also introduced new guidance urging New York City residents to wear face coverings in an indoor setting that is not their home.

How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
EMBED More News Videos

As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).



The city also announced 10 new testing sites in the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn.

All centers accept walk-ins and all tests are free. Eight are already open and the other two will come online soon.

Mayor de Blasio said there is a huge strain on the testing labs.

"We now see in New York and around the country delays in testing results. The federal government has to step up now," he said, adding the city is asking President Trump for the Defense Production Act to expand lab capacity in America.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathshospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: LIVE - NY Gov. Cuomo briefing
COVID News: NYC residents should wear face coverings indoors if not home
COVID News: NYC day care centers reopen with new safety measures
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations drop to lowest since March
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: LIVE - NY Gov. Cuomo briefing
Boy, 1, killed at cookout in Bed-Stuy identified
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
AccuWeather: Sunny and a thunderstorm Monday
Tractor trailer crashes causing huge fireball on NJ Turnpike
NJ police chief steps down amid audio recording investigation
COVID News: NYC day care centers reopen with new safety measures
Show More
Black homeowner says man throwing feces, dead squirrels in yard
Search for 3 caught on camera in Crown Heights shooting
Video: Men with metal pipe rob man of briefcase in Bronx
2 officers hurt in crash on Belt Parkway in Coney Island
Washington Redskins retire team name and logo
More TOP STORIES News