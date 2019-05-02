NYC resident with measles may have exposed others at 2 New Jersey locations

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey Department of health is warning of possible measles exposure in Middlesex and Ocean counties last month.Officials say a New York City resident with a confirmed case of measles may have exposed others at Sky Zone amusement center in South Plainfield and River 978 Banquet Hall in Lakewood.The exposure would have happened on at SkyZone on April 22 between noon and 5 p.m. and at the banquet hall on April 23 between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m.The health department recommends anyone who visited those two locations on those days should contact their health provider immediately.Individuals potentially exposed on those dates, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as May 14.Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can also cause serious complications like pneumonia and swelling of the brain.----------