Health & Fitness

NYC resident with measles may have exposed others at 2 New Jersey locations

EMBED <>More Videos

Officials say a New York City resident with a confirmed case of measles may have exposed others at two different locations in New Jersey last month.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey Department of health is warning of possible measles exposure in Middlesex and Ocean counties last month.

Officials say a New York City resident with a confirmed case of measles may have exposed others at Sky Zone amusement center in South Plainfield and River 978 Banquet Hall in Lakewood.

The exposure would have happened on at SkyZone on April 22 between noon and 5 p.m. and at the banquet hall on April 23 between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m.

RELATED: Measles Outbreak: Cases top 700 in 22 states, most since 1994

The health department recommends anyone who visited those two locations on those days should contact their health provider immediately.

Individuals potentially exposed on those dates, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as May 14.

Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can also cause serious complications like pneumonia and swelling of the brain.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmiddlesex countyocean countynew york cityhealthmeasleswarning
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer dies in 2-car crash on Long Island
17-year-old charged with murder in NYC student's stabbing death
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket sets opening date
Man wins 2nd NJ Lottery jackpot, this one worth $3 million
Remy Ma surrenders in assault case involving reality TV co-star
NYC becomes 1st major US city to make calls from jail free
No jail time for bus driver who raped girl, 14
Show More
Small plane makes emergency landing on Staten Island
Leader of foiled plot to bomb NYC subway system to be sentenced
How congestion pricing has impacted London ahead of NYC plan
LI woman gets 3 to 6 years for running over neighbor while drunk
Tour guide access restricted at Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island
More TOP STORIES News