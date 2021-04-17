coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC-run sites open for residents 50+ without appointment

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
City-run sites open for New Yorkers ages 50+ without an appointment

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Access to coronavirus shots expands in a big way in New York City Saturday.

More New Yorkers will be allowed to walk up for a vaccine without an appointment.

The option had previously been available for those ages 75 and older, but anyone 50 and up can walk in and be vaccinated.

31 locations citywide are offering this as the city has more supply than ever before -- even with the pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

94,000 shots were administered in one day on Thursday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says even though some sites have hundreds of appointments available this week like the Javits Center, it does not mean that momentum is slowing down.
Mayor de Blasio said he thinks the increased availability of appointments is a positive development.


"We have definitely seen a shift, and I've been talking to leaders all over the city, particularly in communities of color, who all are saying, 'We are seeing it at our vaccine sites,'" he said. "Less hesitancy all the time, more and more people coming forward."

Over 3 million New Yorkers have already received their first dose in the city. The mayor says the goal is to fully vaccinate 5 million residents by June.

ALSO READ | Data suggests 'breakthrough' COVID-19 cases in the thousands across US
The CDC calls them breakthrough infections, cases of COVID-19 after people have received at least one vaccine, and we don't know exactly how many of these cases there are, but data from states suggests it's in the thousands.



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



