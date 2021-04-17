Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC-run sites open for residents 50+ without appointment

More New Yorkers will be allowed to walk up for a vaccine without an appointment.
The option had previously been available for those ages 75 and older, but anyone 50 and up can walk in and be vaccinated.
31 locations citywide are offering this as the city has more supply than ever before -- even with the pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
94,000 shots were administered in one day on Thursday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says even though some sites have hundreds of appointments available this week like the Javits Center, it does not mean that momentum is slowing down.
"We have definitely seen a shift, and I've been talking to leaders all over the city, particularly in communities of color, who all are saying, 'We are seeing it at our vaccine sites,'" he said. "Less hesitancy all the time, more and more people coming forward."
Over 3 million New Yorkers have already received their first dose in the city. The mayor says the goal is to fully vaccinate 5 million residents by June.
